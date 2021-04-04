What’s inside this week’s League Express: 5th April issue?

Inside this week’s issue:

Reports and pictures from the the Betfred Super League, the opening round of the Betfred Championship plus the NRL.

News from every Super League, Championship and League 1 club.

Martyn Sadler asks who should be in Shaun Wane’s England squad for the World Cup.

Garry Schofield pays tribute to St Helens prop forward Alex Walmsley, whose success didn’t come originally through the Academy route..

Gareth Walker looks ahead to the Championship’s involvement in this weekend’s Challenge Cup clashes.

An interview with Sheffield Eagles Wembley winner Paul Broadbent.

An interview with former Catalans Dragons Chief Executive Christophe Jouffret on growing Rugby League optimism in France.

The latest from the grassroots scene as the NCL gears up for a return to action.

Plus much more, as always.

