What’s inside this week’s League Express: 5th April issue?

   04/04/2021

Inside this week’s issue:

  • Reports and pictures from the the Betfred Super League, the opening round of the Betfred Championship plus the NRL.
  • News from every Super League, Championship and League 1 club.
  • Martyn Sadler asks who should be in Shaun Wane’s England squad for the World Cup.
  • Garry Schofield pays tribute to St Helens prop forward Alex Walmsley, whose success didn’t come originally through the Academy route..
  • Gareth Walker looks ahead to the Championship’s involvement in this weekend’s Challenge Cup clashes.
  • An interview with Sheffield Eagles Wembley winner Paul Broadbent.
  • An interview with former Catalans Dragons Chief Executive Christophe Jouffret on growing Rugby League optimism in France.
  • The latest from the grassroots scene as the NCL gears up for a return to action.

Plus much more, as always.

  

  

