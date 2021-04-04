What’s inside this week’s League Express: 5th April issue?

Inside this week’s issue:
- Reports and pictures from the the Betfred Super League, the opening round of the Betfred Championship plus the NRL.
- News from every Super League, Championship and League 1 club.
- Martyn Sadler asks who should be in Shaun Wane’s England squad for the World Cup.
- Garry Schofield pays tribute to St Helens prop forward Alex Walmsley, whose success didn’t come originally through the Academy route..
- Gareth Walker looks ahead to the Championship’s involvement in this weekend’s Challenge Cup clashes.
- An interview with Sheffield Eagles Wembley winner Paul Broadbent.
- An interview with former Catalans Dragons Chief Executive Christophe Jouffret on growing Rugby League optimism in France.
- The latest from the grassroots scene as the NCL gears up for a return to action.
Plus much more, as always.
The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop