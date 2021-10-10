What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 11th Oct 2021

Inside this week’s issue:

Reports and pictures from the Betfred Super League Grand Final, the Championship Million Pound Game and League 1 Promotion Final.

Reports and pictures from the Betfred Women’s Super League and Shield finals.

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.

Editor Martyn Sadler considers how Super League can boost Grand Final attendances no matter which teams are in the final, and welcomes the rise of Cumbrian Rugby League.

Garry Schofield reacts to a Grand Final thriller, Wigan’s coaching changes and The Premier Sports TV deal for the Championship.

Gareth Walker hears two experienced voices outline the strength of the sport in tier three.

Previews of next week’s National Conference League finals weekend.

The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.

The latest views from our readers in an ever lively mailbag.

Q & A with RFL Commercial Director Mark Foster on the new Premier Sports broadcasting deal for the Betfred Championship.

Our series of club by club Super League Reviews for 2021 continues with Salford Red Devils.

Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features Gene Miles.

Plus much more, as always.

