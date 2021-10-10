What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 11th Oct 2021

Inside this week’s issue:
- Reports and pictures from the Betfred Super League Grand Final, the Championship Million Pound Game and League 1 Promotion Final.
- Reports and pictures from the Betfred Women’s Super League and Shield finals.
- News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.
- Editor Martyn Sadler considers how Super League can boost Grand Final attendances no matter which teams are in the final, and welcomes the rise of Cumbrian Rugby League.
- Garry Schofield reacts to a Grand Final thriller, Wigan’s coaching changes and The Premier Sports TV deal for the Championship.
- Gareth Walker hears two experienced voices outline the strength of the sport in tier three.
- Previews of next week’s National Conference League finals weekend.
- The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.
- The latest views from our readers in an ever lively mailbag.
- Q & A with RFL Commercial Director Mark Foster on the new Premier Sports broadcasting deal for the Betfred Championship.
- Our series of club by club Super League Reviews for 2021 continues with Salford Red Devils.
- Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features Gene Miles.
Plus much more, as always.
