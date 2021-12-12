What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 13th Dec 21

Inside this week’s issue:

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.

Your chance to vote in our annual League Express Readers Poll to choose your stars of 2021.

Editor Martyn Sadler wonders if there are any lessons to learn from Formula 1 after a dramatic final race got everyone talking at the weekend.

Gareth Walker believes the sport’s newest club, Cornwall, has made a shrewd move appointing Neil Kelly as their coach.

Garry Schofield wonders whether Boxing and Rugby League really go well together as a number of players try their luck in the ring.

A round up of the action and results from the French domestic league.

The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.

The latest views from our readers in an ever lively mailbag.

Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features Castleford maestro Alan Hardisty.

Our countdown of the 50 most significant and memorable moments in Rugby League in 2021 continues with gets underway with numbers 30-21.

Plus much more, as always.

You can read selected highlights from League Express on TotalRL.com Premium from 8.30pm on Sunday night. For more info head here: https://www.totalrl.com/premium-subscription/

You can also get the full digital edition from approx 8.30pm on Sunday night at https://pocketmags.com/league-express-magazine#60783c96ddc11

The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop