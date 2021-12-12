What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 13th Dec 21

Inside this week’s issue:
- News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.
- Your chance to vote in our annual League Express Readers Poll to choose your stars of 2021.
- Editor Martyn Sadler wonders if there are any lessons to learn from Formula 1 after a dramatic final race got everyone talking at the weekend.
- Gareth Walker believes the sport’s newest club, Cornwall, has made a shrewd move appointing Neil Kelly as their coach.
- Garry Schofield wonders whether Boxing and Rugby League really go well together as a number of players try their luck in the ring.
- A round up of the action and results from the French domestic league.
- The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.
- The latest views from our readers in an ever lively mailbag.
- Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features Castleford maestro Alan Hardisty.
- Our countdown of the 50 most significant and memorable moments in Rugby League in 2021 continues with gets underway with numbers 30-21.
Plus much more, as always.
