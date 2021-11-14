What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 15th Nov 21

   14/11/2021

Inside this week’s issue:

  • Reports and pictures from the Wheelchair Internationals between England and France.
  • News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.
  • Full 2022 season fixture lists for the Betfred Championship and League 1.
  • Editor Martyn Sadler looks ahead to the new season.
  • Gareth Walker turns his close-season attention to signings in Betfred League 1.
  • A round up of the action and results from the French domestic league.
  • The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.
  • The latest views from our readers in an ever lively mailbag.
  • Our series of club by club Super League Reviews for 2021 continues with Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves.
  • Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features former player turned referee Robin Whitfield.

Plus much more, as always.

  

