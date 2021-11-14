What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 15th Nov 21

Inside this week’s issue:
- Reports and pictures from the Wheelchair Internationals between England and France.
- News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.
- Full 2022 season fixture lists for the Betfred Championship and League 1.
- Editor Martyn Sadler looks ahead to the new season.
- Gareth Walker turns his close-season attention to signings in Betfred League 1.
- A round up of the action and results from the French domestic league.
- The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.
- The latest views from our readers in an ever lively mailbag.
- Our series of club by club Super League Reviews for 2021 continues with Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves.
- Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features former player turned referee Robin Whitfield.
Plus much more, as always.
The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop