What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 15th Nov 21

Inside this week’s issue:

Reports and pictures from the Wheelchair Internationals between England and France.

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.

Full 2022 season fixture lists for the Betfred Championship and League 1.

Editor Martyn Sadler looks ahead to the new season.

Gareth Walker turns his close-season attention to signings in Betfred League 1.

A round up of the action and results from the French domestic league.

The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.

The latest views from our readers in an ever lively mailbag.

Our series of club by club Super League Reviews for 2021 continues with Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves.

Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features former player turned referee Robin Whitfield.

Plus much more, as always.

You can read selected highlights from League Express on TotalRL.com Premium from 8.30pm on Sunday night. For more info head here: https://www.totalrl.com/premium-subscription/

You can also get the full digital edition from approx 9pm on Sunday night at https://pocketmags.com/league-express-magazine#60783c96ddc11

The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop