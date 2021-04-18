What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 19th April issue

Inside this week’s issue:

Reports and pictures from all the weekend’s Betfred Super League and Championship games (*), plus League 1 pre-season, Women’s Super League and NRL.

News from every Super League, Championship and League 1 club.

Martyn Sadler discusses the impact of new rules on Rugby League.

Garry Schofield has some advice for Salford Red Devils coach Richard Marshall.

Gareth Walker hears why Ross Peltier is standing in his local elections next month.

Obituaries of Cliff Hill and Kevin Osborne.

The latest from the grassroots scene.

Plus much more, as always.

(*) The York v Sheffield match report will be in the digital edition only due to the late Sunday night kick off, but will also be made available free of charge on TotalRL.com.

You can read selected highlights from League Express on TotalRL.com Premium from 8.30 pm on a Sunday night. For more info head here: https://www.totalrl.com/premium-subscription/

You can also get the full digital edition at www.totalrl.com/le from approx 10.30pm on Sunday night.

The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop