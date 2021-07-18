What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 19th July

Inside this week’s issue:

Reports and pictures from the Betfred Challenge Cup final and AB Sundecks 1895 Cup final at Wembley.

Reports from all the week’s other games in Betfred Super League and League 1, plus the Women’s Super League and Australia’s NRL.

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.

Editor Martyn Sadler looks back on two great Wembley cup finals at the weekend and looks ahead to the World Cup, now the tournament has been confirmed to go ahead later this year.

Garry Schofield reflects on an impressive second-half comeback by St Helens at Wembley.

Gareth Walker hears the coaches of the 1895 Cup final back this year’s format for 2022.

Coverage of all the action from the National Conference League.

The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.

The latest views from our readers in an ever lively mailbag.

Our Rugby League Heroes Q & A features Olsen Filipaina, who enjoyed a brilliant career but also one blighted by racism.

Plus much more, as always.

