What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 21st Feb 2022

Inside this week’s issue:

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League One.

Reports from the latest games in the Betfred Super League and Championship.

Editor Martyn Sadler asks can Toulouse recruit to survive in Super League?

Championship Focus welcomes the return to Rugby League broadcasting for Premier Sports.

Garry Schofield sees danger signals for Castleford Tigers and laments the lengthy wait before Channel 4’s next Super League game.

The latest news, results and comment from the grassroots scene.

The latest views from League Express readers in our ever-lively, often controversial Mailbag.

We pay tribute to Hull’s favourite son, Johnny Whiteley MBE.

Plus much more, as always.

You can read selected highlights from League Express on TotalRL.com Premium from 8.30pm on Sunday night. For more info head here: https://www.totalrl.com/premium-subscription/

You can also get the full digital edition from approx 9.30pm on Sunday night at https://pocketmags.com/league-express-magazine#60783c96ddc11

The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop