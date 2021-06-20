What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 21st June

Inside this week’s issue:

Reports and pictures from the Betfred Super League, Championship and League 1, plus the Women’s Super League and the NRL.

News from across the Super League, Championship and League 1.

Editor Martyn Sadler reflects on Kevin Sinfield’s decision to leave Rugby League behind at the end of this year and switch to rugby union with Leicester.

Garry Schofield looks ahead to England’s game against the Combined Nations All Stars this Friday.

Gareth Walker hears Chris Thorman’s future vision for himself and Workington Town.

Coverage of all the action from the National Conference League.

The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.

A report from the French Rugby League Championship Final, plus an interview with rising French starlet Arthur Mourgue.

Our latest Rugby League Heroes feature focuses on Cumbrian superstar Dick Huddart.

Plus much more, as always.

