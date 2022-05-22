What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 23rd May 2022

Inside this week’s issue:

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League One.

Reports from the latest games in the Super League, Championship, League One and the NRL.

Previews of next weekend’s Challenge Cup final and 1895 Cup final.

A report from the French Championship final.

Editor Martyn Sadler reflects on the recent sad loss of Maurice Lindsay and Les Dyl.

Garry Schofield has his say on the upcoming Challenge Cup final at Tottenham.

News, results and comment from the NCL and grassroots scene.

Reports from the Women’s Super League.

An obituary of Maurice Lindsay.

Plus much more, as always.

