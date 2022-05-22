What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 23rd May 2022

Inside this week’s issue:
- News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League One.
- Reports from the latest games in the Super League, Championship, League One and the NRL.
- Previews of next weekend’s Challenge Cup final and 1895 Cup final.
- A report from the French Championship final.
- Editor Martyn Sadler reflects on the recent sad loss of Maurice Lindsay and Les Dyl.
- Garry Schofield has his say on the upcoming Challenge Cup final at Tottenham.
- News, results and comment from the NCL and grassroots scene.
- Reports from the Women’s Super League.
- An obituary of Maurice Lindsay.
Plus much more, as always.
The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop