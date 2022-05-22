What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 23rd May 2022

   22/05/2022

Inside this week’s issue:

  • News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League One.
  • Reports from the latest games in the Super League, Championship, League One and the NRL.
  • Previews of next weekend’s Challenge Cup final and 1895 Cup final.
  • A report from the French Championship final.
  • Editor Martyn Sadler reflects on the recent sad loss of Maurice Lindsay and Les Dyl.
  • Garry Schofield has his say on the upcoming Challenge Cup final at Tottenham.
  • News, results and comment from the NCL and grassroots scene.
  • Reports from the Women’s Super League.
  • An obituary of Maurice Lindsay.

