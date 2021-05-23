What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 24th May issue?

Inside this week’s issue:

Reports and pictures from all the weekend’s Betfred Super League (*), Championship and League 1 games, plus Women’s Super League and NRL.

News from the Super League, Championship and League 1.

Editor Martyn Sadler discusses Academy licensing, eliminating thuggery down under and Albert Kelly’s dazzling return to the NRL .

Garry Schofield has plenty of questions for the RFL on the latest round of Academy licenses and challenges the assertion that it is designed to protect the community game.

Gareth Walker looks at how clubs are coping with no dual registration this season.

Our latest Rugby League Hero is former Great Britain stalwart Paul Dixon.

Extensive coverage of the opening weekend of the National Conference League.

The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.

Plus much more, as always.

(*) The Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC match report will be in the digital edition only due to the late Sunday night kick off, but will also be made available free of charge on TotalRL.com.

You can read selected highlights from League Express on TotalRL.com Premium from 8.30 pm on a Sunday night. For more info head here: https://www.totalrl.com/premium-subscription/

You can also get the full digital edition at from approx 10.30pm on Sunday night at https://pocketmags.com/league-express-magazine#60783c96ddc11

The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop