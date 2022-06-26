What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 27th June 2022

Inside this week’s issue:

Reports and pictures from all the latest action in the Betfred Super League, Championship and League One.

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League One.

Editor Martyn Sadler questions why the NRL is seeking to drop a successful international weekend next year.

Garry Schofield reflects on Josh Reynolds’ exit from Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos’ continued woes.

Championship Focus: What’s the impact of Eamon O’Carroll’s departure from Newcastle Thunder?

News, results and comment from the NCL and grassroots scene.

Round up of the latest NRL action.

Our countdown to the Rugby League World Cup begins with a focus on Italy.

Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features part two of the interview with Mike Ford, the halfback who shone for Wigan and Castleford.

League Express readers have their say in our lively Mailbag.

Plus much more, as always.

You can read selected highlights from League Express on TotalRL.com Premium from 8.30pm on Sunday night. For more info head here: https://www.totalrl.com/premium-subscription/

You can also get the full digital edition from approx 9.30pm on Sunday night at https://pocketmags.com/league-express-magazine#60783c96ddc11

The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop