What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 28th June 2021

Inside this week’s issue:

Reports and pictures from the England internationals, the Betfred Super League, Championship and League 1, plus the Women’s Super League and Australia’s State of Origin Series.

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.

Editor Martyn Sadler reflects on the Combined Nations All Stars victory over England and if the composite team has a future, and if England should also look to play games against France.

Garry Schofield laments England’s performance against the Combined Nations.

Gareth Walker hears how Craig Lingard has turned Batley Bulldogs around.

Coverage of all the action from the National Conference League.

The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.

The latest views from our readers in an ever lively mailbag.

Part two of our Rugby League Heroes Q & A with Cumbrian superstar Dick Huddart.

Plus much more, as always.

You can read selected highlights from League Express on TotalRL.com Premium from 8.30 pm on a Sunday night. For more info head here: https://www.totalrl.com/premium-subscription/

You can also get the full digital edition at from approx 9.30pm on Sunday night at https://pocketmags.com/league-express-magazine#60783c96ddc11

The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop