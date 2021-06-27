What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 28th June 2021

Inside this week’s issue:
- Reports and pictures from the England internationals, the Betfred Super League, Championship and League 1, plus the Women’s Super League and Australia’s State of Origin Series.
- News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.
- Editor Martyn Sadler reflects on the Combined Nations All Stars victory over England and if the composite team has a future, and if England should also look to play games against France.
- Garry Schofield laments England’s performance against the Combined Nations.
- Gareth Walker hears how Craig Lingard has turned Batley Bulldogs around.
- Coverage of all the action from the National Conference League.
- The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.
- The latest views from our readers in an ever lively mailbag.
- Part two of our Rugby League Heroes Q & A with Cumbrian superstar Dick Huddart.
Plus much more, as always.
The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop