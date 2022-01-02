What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 3rd Jan 2022

Inside this week’s issue:
- News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.
- A report from the only Boxing Day friendly to take place, between Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity, as other games fell to the weather and Covid.
- The results of our annual Readers Poll – all the details on who has won in each category.
- Editor Martyn Sadler looks at how the RFL managed to make a profit in 2020, plus the ongoing impact of the pandemic on Rugby League in 2022.
- Gareth Walker picks out seven personal hopes for Rugby League outside the top flight in 2022.
- Garry Schofield dusts down the old crystal ball and reveals his five predictions of what lies ahead in Rugby League.
- The latest news, results and comment from the grassroots scene.
- RFL Chief Executive Ralph Rimmer looks ahead to what we can expect to see in Rugby League in 2022.
- Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features part two of the interview with the multi-talented sportsman from Coventry, John Gray.
- Our countdown of the 50 most significant and memorable moments in Rugby League in 2021 concludes with numbers 11 to 1.
- The answers to our Christmas quiz.
Plus much more, as always.
The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop