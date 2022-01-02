What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 3rd Jan 2022

Inside this week’s issue:

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.

A report from the only Boxing Day friendly to take place, between Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity, as other games fell to the weather and Covid.

The results of our annual Readers Poll – all the details on who has won in each category.

Editor Martyn Sadler looks at how the RFL managed to make a profit in 2020, plus the ongoing impact of the pandemic on Rugby League in 2022.

Gareth Walker picks out seven personal hopes for Rugby League outside the top flight in 2022.

Garry Schofield dusts down the old crystal ball and reveals his five predictions of what lies ahead in Rugby League.

The latest news, results and comment from the grassroots scene.

RFL Chief Executive Ralph Rimmer looks ahead to what we can expect to see in Rugby League in 2022.

Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features part two of the interview with the multi-talented sportsman from Coventry, John Gray.

Our countdown of the 50 most significant and memorable moments in Rugby League in 2021 concludes with numbers 11 to 1.

The answers to our Christmas quiz.

Plus much more, as always.

You can read selected highlights from League Express on TotalRL.com Premium from 8.30pm on Sunday night. For more info head here: https://www.totalrl.com/premium-subscription/

You can also get the full digital edition from approx 8.30pm on Sunday night at https://pocketmags.com/league-express-magazine#60783c96ddc11

The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop