What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 6th Dec 2021

   05/12/2021

Inside this week’s issue:

  • News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.
  • Your chance to vote in our annual League Express Readers Poll to choose your stars of 2021.
  • Editor Martyn Sadler discusses key Rugby League issues and calls for a progress report on the realignment of Super League with the RFL.
  • Gareth Walker looks at six youngsters to watch in 2022 as they move from Super League to the Championship and League 1.
  • Garry Schofield wonders when we are going to have some firm evidence that Rugby League has a bright future.
  • A round up of the action and results from the French domestic league.
  • The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.
  • The latest views from our readers in an ever lively mailbag.
  • Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features Wakefield Trinity and Bradford Northern star Ian Brooke.
  • Our countdown of the 50 most significant and memorable moments in Rugby League in 2021 continues with gets underway with numbers 40-31.

