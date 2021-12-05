What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 6th Dec 2021

Inside this week’s issue:
- News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.
- Your chance to vote in our annual League Express Readers Poll to choose your stars of 2021.
- Editor Martyn Sadler discusses key Rugby League issues and calls for a progress report on the realignment of Super League with the RFL.
- Gareth Walker looks at six youngsters to watch in 2022 as they move from Super League to the Championship and League 1.
- Garry Schofield wonders when we are going to have some firm evidence that Rugby League has a bright future.
- A round up of the action and results from the French domestic league.
- The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.
- The latest views from our readers in an ever lively mailbag.
- Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features Wakefield Trinity and Bradford Northern star Ian Brooke.
- Our countdown of the 50 most significant and memorable moments in Rugby League in 2021 continues with gets underway with numbers 40-31.
Plus much more, as always.
The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop