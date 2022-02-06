What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 7th Feb 22

Inside this week’s issue:

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.

Reports from the Betfred Championship and pre-season games

Editor Martyn Sadler asks what we will learn from the opening round of Super League this week.

With Featherstone Rovers set to host Leigh Centurions in front of the Premier Sports cameras, we look back to an earlier clash between the two clubs.

Garry Schofield predicts the top three clubs in the Betfred Super League for this season.

Super League club previews for Hull FC, Wigan Warriors and Toulouse Olympique.

The latest news, results and comment from the grassroots scene.

The latest views from League Express readers in our ever-lively, often controversial Mailbag.

Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features, Barry Muir, Australia’s scrum-half from 1959 to 1964. He toured the UK on three occasions – in 1959 and 1963 to contest the Ashes and in 1960 for the World Cup.

Plus much more, as always.

You can read selected highlights from League Express on TotalRL.com Premium from 8.30pm on Sunday night. For more info head here: https://www.totalrl.com/premium-subscription/

You can also get the full digital edition from approx 9.30pm on Sunday night at https://pocketmags.com/league-express-magazine#60783c96ddc11

The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop