What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 8th Nov 21

Inside this week’s issue:

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.

A Q & A with Cornwall RLFC Commercial Director Rob Butland.

We pay tribute to the players who completed their last Championship season before retiring in 2021

Editor Martyn Sadler looks back on Danny Brough’s remarkable career and assesses the challenge facing the new club in Cornwall.

Garry Schofield is pleased to see Luke Gale heading eastwards next season to the MKM Stadium and thinks Salford are on the right track too.

Gareth Walker looks back at a fascinating seven days for League 1 with the arrival of Cornwall and the rebranding of Coventry Bears.

A round up of the action and results from the French domestic league.

The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.

The latest views from our readers in an ever lively mailbag.

Our series of club by club Super League Reviews for 2021 continues with Castleford Tigers.

Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features one of Great Britain’s Melbourne 1992 Lions, Graham Steadman.

Plus much more, as always.

