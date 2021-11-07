What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 8th Nov 21

Inside this week’s issue:
- News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.
- A Q & A with Cornwall RLFC Commercial Director Rob Butland.
- We pay tribute to the players who completed their last Championship season before retiring in 2021
- Editor Martyn Sadler looks back on Danny Brough’s remarkable career and assesses the challenge facing the new club in Cornwall.
- Garry Schofield is pleased to see Luke Gale heading eastwards next season to the MKM Stadium and thinks Salford are on the right track too.
- Gareth Walker looks back at a fascinating seven days for League 1 with the arrival of Cornwall and the rebranding of Coventry Bears.
- A round up of the action and results from the French domestic league.
- The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.
- The latest views from our readers in an ever lively mailbag.
- Our series of club by club Super League Reviews for 2021 continues with Castleford Tigers.
- Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features one of Great Britain’s Melbourne 1992 Lions, Graham Steadman.
Plus much more, as always.
The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning