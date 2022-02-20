Wheelchair Super League to be bigger than ever as three new clubs join

Warrington, Wigan and London Roosters have joined the Betfred Wheelchair Super League as organisers predict an exciting title battle ahead of this Autumn’s World Cup.

Also competing in the competition are Halifax, Hull, reigning champions Leeds and North Wales Crusaders.

The Roosters are a Southern ‘super team’ built on the foundations established by Skeleton Argonauts, the Kent side beaten by Leeds in last season’s Challenge Cup final.

The league will start the weekend after next (March 5/6), with Leeds taking on North Wales, Warrington facing Hull and Wigan hosting London.

There will be seven rounds of fixtures before the competition splits, with the top four teams qualifying for a Super 4 League leading to the Grand Final in the Autumn.

That game will be covered live by Sky after the success of last year’s historic first for Wheelchair Rugby League.

The bottom three teams will join leading clubs from the Wheelchair RL Championship.

The aim is to ensure the players are competing in high-intensity fixtures ahead of the World Cup, the first to be played alongside the men’s and women’s competitions.

Martin Coyd, the general manager of England Wheelchair Rugby League, said: “This new structure represents a major step forward for the game.”

