Whitehaven land Kiwi halfback

Whitehaven have confirmed the signing of New Zealand halfback Nikau Williams.

The 20-year-old joins the club after spells in the Melbourne Storm and Canterbury Bulldogs academy systems.

Williams has most recently been playing for NSW Cup side Newtown Jets.

“I’m looking forward to getting over and meet the boys and testing myself in the Championship,” he said.

“I’ve wanted to play in England for a while and when I got the chance I couldn’t turn it down.”

Coach Gary Charlton added: “Nikau is a good fit for us. Everyone knows we’ve been looking for a scrum half that can lead us round the field. He’s got a good kicking game and he fits in with what we were looking for. I’m delighted we were able to get his signature.”