League Express Zoomcast – Rugby League Heroes

This week I sat down with Richard de la Riviere, the author of the League Express ‘Rugby League Heroes’ series of articles with former Rugby League players.

With the series rapidly approaching its 100th instalment, we spoke about some of the most memorable interviews Richard has written up and we talked about the state of Rugby League as we go into the 2022 season.

This Monday’s Rugby League Hero will be the former Great Britain star John Gray, who joined Wigan from Coventry RUFC in the early seventies before moving to Australia and spending the majority of his career playing in the Winfield Cup.