Whitehaven’s player of the year signs new deal

Whitehaven have announced a contract extension with one of the top performers in their brilliant run to the Championship play-offs last season.

Forward Tom Wilkinson has signed a new one-year deal to remain with the club for 2022.

The 25-year-old, who first joined Haven from amateur outfit Askam for the 2019 season, won five ‘player of the year’ awards after helping the club finish sixth in the Championship table.

“I’m really happy to have signed for another year,” said Wilkinson. “I think I have shown the fans what to expect from me now and I just want to keep on doing it.”

Head coach Jonty Gorley, who has taken the reins of Whitehaven for 2022 from Gary Charlton, said: “It’s great to have Wilko back with us for next season.

“Wilko was probably the first player I sounded out when I knew I was going to take the head coach’s job.

“What you all witnessed at the end of this season, in seeing Wilko pick up all the awards, was something that I already knew about Tom, he’s a genuine player who deserves all the accolades he gets.”

Haven director Ashley Kilpatrick added: “He was one we had to get signed up quickly before other clubs came calling for him which I’m sure there would have been plenty of.”