Newcastle Thunder poach Bradford Bulls forward

Newcastle Thunder have continued their recruitment for a full-time squad in 2022 with the signing of Sam Hallas from Bradford Bulls.

The versatile forward has committed to a two-year deal with the north-east club as they prepare for their second season in the Championship.

The 25-year-old came through the ranks at Leeds and played four times for the Rhinos before making the switch to Bradford in 2018 following a loan spell.

“Coming to Newcastle is something really different,” said Hallas. “I’ve had a couple of mates play for Thunder and they have said that it is a great club, so I came up and met Freddy (Eamon O’Carroll) and Denis (Betts) and the whole place just really appeals to me.

“It will be a change of pace and one that I am really looking forward to. It’s a new and exciting start and I can’t wait to get ripped into pre-season.

“There is an exciting vibe around the place and we as players can push that to build something special. I’m a believer in expansion and I think Newcastle is a fantastic place to doing it and I’m really looking forward to representing the club.”

Head coach O’Carroll added: “Sam is a chief of the team; he will do all the little 1 per cent effort areas that spectators might not necessarily see but allows other people in the team to go and do their bit.

“He is really efficient in what he does, he’s fit and is a fantastic person and is a signing I was really keen to get over the line.”

Hallas is the tenth new player to join Newcastle, who finished the 2021 season in eleventh place in the Championship, and comes shortly after the retention of halfback Jake Shorrocks for another two seasons.