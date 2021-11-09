Toulouse Olympique confirm signing from Wigan Warriors

Toulouse Olympique have made their fourth new signing ahead of their Super League debut, with Chris Hankinson’s arrival from Wigan Warriors confirmed.

The centre has signed a two-year contract with the top-flight newcomers after his release by Wigan was announced earlier this week.

Hankinson, 27, joined the Warriors from Swinton Lions in 2018 but went on to make only 23 appearances in cherry and white.

After spending last season in the Championship with London Broncos, he is delighted to have secured another Super League deal.

“I’m very happy with this transfer,” said Hankinson, who began his career with Leigh Centurions.

“We’ve been in contact for a long time, and now it’s done, it’s great! I can guarantee that I will give my all on the pitch for this club.”

Toulouse president Bernard Sarrazain added: “I am very satisfied to finalise the arrival of Christopher at the club and I thank the leaders of the Wigan Warriors for having released him.

“He is a great boy with a lot of qualities. Having players of his calibre will help us a lot next season.”

Hankinson becomes Toulouse’s fourth permanent signing ahead of the new season, following the arrivals of James Cunningham, Gadwin Springer and Matty Russell.

They have also retained a number of key players over the past week, handing new deals to Maxime Puech, Anthony Marion and Hugo Pezet in recent days.