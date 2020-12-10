Whitley extends Catalans stay

Catalans Dragons have extended Matt Whitley’s contract.

As first revealed by League Express, the back-rower has signed a new two-year deal with the French club.

The former Widnes forward has been a consistent performer since his move to France and scored eight tries in 14 games this season.

“I’m really happy to be re-signing with the Dragons,” the 24-year-old said.

“It’s a club I feel is heading in the right direction and I’m looking forward to being a part of this good group of players and staff for another two years.

“After reaching the semi-finals in 2020, I’m looking to push on this next upcoming season to win something for this great club.”