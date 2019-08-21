Who’s on this week’s Rugby League Back Chat (22 Aug) ?

Saints are playing brilliant football but the top of the league is ‘boring’ according to a member of a team in the relegation battle.

Putting youngsters into the first team does not automatically make them Super League players, as seems to be the thinking behind some clubs, so how and when should it be done?

And, is there really such a thing as a coaching manual, and if so is Karl Harrison’s approach to it something we should all embrace?

In discussion with host Matt Shaw are player agent Craig Harrison, Leeds Rhinos player Shaun Lunt and former Huddersfield Giants legend Eorl Crabtree.

Watch Rugby League Back Chat on Thursday 22nd Aug 5pm on FreeSports.

Rugby League Back Chat is sponsored by TotalRL.com and broadcast weekly on Freesports TV – check website for full listings and details on how to receive the channel. Previous episodes are available to watch online here.