Why Barrow Raiders are entering first Women’s Super League season with ‘no pressure’

BARROW coach Amanda Wilkinson is hopeful that her side can go out and do themselves proud during their debut season in the top flight.

Having earned promotion to the expanded Super League through the play-offs last season and keeping loyal to the bulk of the squad that got them there, few people are expecting the newcomers to be challenging anywhere near the play-offs.

But Wilkinson admits that as long as her players go out and try their hardest every week, she’ll be satisfied no matter what the eventual outcome of the season is.

“Some people say there were some easy games for us last year but it was a really tough, competitive season,” said Wilkinson, who coached Wigan to the inaugural Super League title in 2018.

“But it was in those tough games and some ugly moments where we did most of our character-building as a squad. Because of that, these girls do have that belief now, do believe in themselves and their ability.

“We went to Featherstone away in the first game of last season and they were ruthless and played that game like a Grand Final. Our girls came away from that knowing how tough the year was going to be.

“We wanted promotion, so after losing that game we were always playing catch-up so played every game under pressure to make that ground up.

“But going into Super League this year we don’t have that pressure on us, and it’s just about us. It’s about being the best we can be, getting stronger, fitter and being technically and tactically better at what we do.

“My coaching style has always been about making the players the best they can be, and if they go out and do that, then I can’t ask for much more.”

Barrow begin their Super League campaign with a trip back to Wilkinson’s former club, in what will be the first time the Warriors women’s side have played at the DW Stadium.

“I don’t usually like the word nice, but it is going to be quite nice to go back to Wigan and the DW Stadium for the opening game,” admitted Wilkinson.

“To be to be able to go back to where I spent 14 years and see all the familiar faces will bring memories flooding back for me.

“It will be great for the girls as well to run out at a stadium like that. But we’ll have to stay focused, go out and perform and not play to the occasion.

“It’s a Super League game, it’s the start of the season and we have to go into it with the same mindset as we did last season, to perform at our best.”

