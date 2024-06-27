Why Denive Balmforth ‘only wanted to sign one-year deal’ at Hull FC

HULL FC director of rugby Richie Myler says Denive Balmforth has chosen to only sign a one-year contract extension in order to earn a bigger deal with the club later.

Hooker Balmforth’s contract was due to expire at the end of this season but he has now committed to the Black and Whites for 2025.

The 20-year-old has only made eight first-team appearances since signing for Hull from Warrington Wolves in early 2022 but has impressed in his past two games.

And Myler said: “Denive has earned this contract through his own hard work and determination on both the training pitch, and when he’s gotten his playing opportunities with the first-team this season.

“As has been clear to see, he has taken his opportunities with both hands and we’re delighted to keep him within our camp next season and he continues to develop as an exciting young hooker.

“The fact he has backed himself by just wanting to sign a one-year deal, in order to earn an even bigger contract with the club further down the line, is exactly the sort of attitude we look to instill in our young players.”

Balmforth, who spent last season on loan at Newcastle Thunder in the Championship, said: “It’s a really exciting time to be involved with the club, with plenty of new faces coming in and some really exciting young players committing their future here.

“So when contract talks started, it was a no brainer for me to sign.

“I know there’s still plenty of hard work ahead for me, but I’m excited for the journey and can’t wait to make some special memories with this great club.”

