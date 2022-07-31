Why George Griffin still has plenty more to offer at Castleford Tigers

George Griffin believes he still has a few good years ahead of him after securing a three-year contract with Castleford Tigers.

The prop, who has over 200 career appearances to his name with Hull KR, London Broncos and Salford Red Devils, is in his third season with the Tigers and will now be staying until at least 2025.

Griffin turned 30 in June but is confident that his career is still young, particularly with the help of Castleford coach Lee Radford.

“I’m a bit older now but I’m still learning every year, I’ve learnt a lot from Radders as I have done in previous years,” he said.

“I’ve learned more about defence and aggression.

“I still have a lot of good years left in me and I hope I can put them to practice while I’m here.”

Radford says that the length of contract given to Griffin reflects how much he still has to offer.

“His career has maybe been a bit of a slow burner; he is improving year on year, and I think his progression is steady and I’m really happy with his performances,” he said.

“A lot of stuff that I place value on, he does really well. The three-year contract is a reward for all that and how well he looks after himself away from the game too.”

Meanwhile, the planning application for Castleford’s redevelopment of Wheldon Road has been prepared, with the intention to submit to Wakefield Council in August alongside the planning application by Axiom at the Junction 32 site once earmarked for a new stadium.

“Without exaggeration, the proposals that we have will, if approved, transform the fortunes of the club, both off the pitch and on it,” said the Tigers’ managing director, Mark Grattan.

