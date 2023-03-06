Why Hull KR star faces potential five-match ban for acting “contrary to the true spirit of the game” and why Leigh Leopards and St Helens stars have been suspended

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel has released its findings from the weekend’s fixtures with a number of stars have been charged or banned.

The main talking point has been Hull KR’s captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall who has been referred to a tribunal for a Grade E Dangerous Contact charge.

The minutes on Kenny-Dowall state: “Law 15.1 (i) Behaves in any way contrary to the true spirit of the game (includes Dangerous Contact). Makes unnecessary contact with a Player who is or may be injured. Grade E.”

Meanwhile, Leigh Leopards halfback Ben Reynolds has been suspended for two games for a Grade D Dangerous Contact charge.

The minutes for Reynolds state: “Law 15.1 (i) Dangerous Contact – A defending player makes contact with an opponent after the ball has been released by an opponent in a vulnerable position which causes flexion to the head, neck or spinal column on an attacking player, which poses an unacceptable risk of injury to that player. Grade D.”

Elsewhere, St Helens trio Curtis Sironen, Konrad Hurrell and Sione Mata’utia have also been banned following their stormy fixture against Leeds Rhinos on Friday.

For Mata’utia, the minutes state: “Law 15.1 (i) Dangerous Contact – Dangerous Contact – A defending player makes contact with an opponent after the ball has been released by an opponent in a vulnerable position which causes flexion to the head, neck or spinal column on an attacking player, which poses an unacceptable risk of injury to that player. Grade C.”

For Hurrell, the minutes state: “Law 15.1 (a) Strikes – Strikes with hand, arm or shoulder – reckless Grade C.”

And then for Sironen: “Law 15.1 (i) Dangerous Contact – Dangerous Contact – A defending player makes contact with an opponent after the ball has been released by an opponent in a vulnerable position which causes flexion to the head, neck or spinal column on an attacking player, which poses an unacceptable risk of injury to that player. Grade B.”