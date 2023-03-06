Wigan Warriors’ Liam Marshall bizarrely cited by Match Review Panel after referee gets in his way

WIGAN WARRIORS star Liam Marshall has been hitting all the headlines since the beginning of the 2023 Super League season.

In electrifying form, Marshall registered another three tries in Wigan’s 36-0 demolition of Castleford Tigers on Friday night.

That being said, the Warriors winger would have had four tries had it not been for referee Tom Grant, with footage below showing Marshall sprinting away only for Grant to get in his way to the line.

Marshall ended up being tackled by Castleford’s Bureta Faraimo with the fleet-footed winger quite obviously shocked at what had just unfolded.

Even more surprisingly, Marshall was cited in the Disciplinary Match Review Panel’s findings following the weekend’s games, with the minutes stating: “Player has broken the line. The referee comes into his path. Player puts arm out to minimise contact.”

Of course, the Wigan man was neither charged nor banned but he was still surprisingly cited for the innocuous incident.