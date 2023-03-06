Hull KR star faces potential FIVE-MATCH ban as St Helens trio and Leigh Leopards halfback suspended

FOLLOWING the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Shaun Kenny-Dowall (Hull KR)- Grade E Unnecessary contact with Player who is or maybe injured – Refer to Tribunal

Ben Reynolds (Leigh Leopards) – Grade D Dangerous Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice and £250 fine

Sione Matautia (St Helens) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Konrad Hurrell (St Helens) – Grade C Strikes – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Curtis Sironen (St Helens) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Sam Walters (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade B Shoulder Charge – £250 fine

Sauaso Sue (Hull KR) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 fine

Jordan Crowther (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 fine

Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 fine

Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 fine

Tyler Dupree (Salford Red Devils) – Grade A High Tackle – No further action

The following player has received a caution:

Sam Eseh (Wakefield Trinity) – Dangerous Contact