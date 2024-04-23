Why Lewis Dodd won’t play against Huddersfield Giants as St Helens boss Paul Wellens gives prognosis

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has revealed the reason why Lewis Dodd won’t play this week, with the halfback suffering from a groin/adductor problem.

Dodd missed Saints’ 58-0 win over Hull FC last weekend, with Jack Welsby and Jonny Lomax in the halves.

However, Wellens has explained the ongoing problem with Dodd, with the former revealing he has had to take the decision out of the halfback’s hands.

“He has been playing with an injury and it’s something that has been grumbling on for a while where it has got worse, got better and then got worse again,” Wellens said.

“To be fair to Lewis he is more than happy to put his hand up to play but I’ve taken that decision out of his hands last week and this week.

“If we play him at 50, 75 or 80 per cent, it won’t be beneficial for us or Lewis himself. He will sit out again this week but we are confident that this week is all he needs to be back in for next week.”

Wellens explained what issue Dodd has been struggling with.

“He has had a groin/adductor problem that triggered at Leeds earlier in the season. For someone who kicks the ball a lot, it makes it difficult.

“He has also had a rib/oblique problem which he has been carrying for a few weeks. He is a little bit busted up so we are looking after him.”

However, Daryl Clark will definitely return for Saints after missing last week.

“Daryl will definitely play, it’s good to get Daz back, he has had a great stat to life with us and he along with Moses combines really well at that nine spot.”

