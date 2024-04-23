Adam Pearson responds to speculation about Hull FC ownership and denies three names in potential takeover of Super League club

HULL FC owner Adam Pearson has confirmed that there are “two or three” parties interested in investing into the Super League club.

At present, Pearson is mulling things over with a corporate partner in Leeds in a bid to work our the best deal for Hull.

However, the Black and Whites’ chairman has expressed his disappointment that there are no interested parties actually from Hull offering their potential investment.

“I have been in talks over investment for a long time. There are two or three interested parties in that process and I’m offering equity for an injection into the club,” Pearson told BBC Radio Humberside.

“My shares are there for no consideration at all, we are working with a corporate partner in Leeds to work through the best particular offer we can get.

“It will be an injection of capital into the club which will take us back to compete with the top five clubs in Super League which will take until the end of the season.

“The disappointing thing is none of the interest has come from Hull. Finding that elusive, high-net worth who wants to put significant funds alongside the amounts I’m guaranteeing has proved, in Hull, to be a fruitless search.

“Because our process is moving along quite quickly with other parties, it might perk interest from people of Hull to help put the club back to the top of the tree.”

A number of names have been thrown about with regards to potential new owners, but Pearson has rubbished claims that the likes of Chris Young or Malcolm Walker, who is said to be worth around £200 million, could get involved.

“I have had no ownership discussions with Chris Young and I have huge respect for Malcolm Walker. The last time I saw him was at York races and he was, unequivocally, not interested in getting involved in the club because he was enjoying life in York.

“It’s completely and utterly fabricated, Nick Barmby is a close friend and I wouldn’t ask him to put his hard-earned money alongside mine at the moment.”

