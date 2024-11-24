Why one Super League club faces prospect of no home games in July 2025

WARRINGTON WOLVES supporters may believe that their club has drawn the short straw in the newly released Super League fixture list, after discovering that there will be no home games at the Halliwell Jones Stadium during the month of July next year.

After their home game against Hull FC in Round 16 (Friday, June 27), Warrington’s next home game will be against Wigan Warriors on Friday, August 8.

In the intervening period they will face four consecutive journeys to Salford, Catalans, Castleford and Leigh, which also included a competition-wide two-week break.

The fixtures have been arranged that way at the request of the club, which has reportedly scheduled pitch maintenance work and some stadium improvements for that period.

Earlier next year Warrington have announced the first of an expected two pre-season matches.

They will host Widnes on Friday, January 17 (7.30pm) after confirmation of the continuation of the dual-registration partnership between the pair.

“We’re looking forward to working with Widnes again,” said director of rugby Gary Chambers.

“It will benefit both clubs, allowing some younger players that valuable opportunity to gain first-team experience in a competitive league.”

Meanwhile former Warrington and Great Britain playmaker Blake Austin will use his experience to bolster his new Australian club’s current first team – and help the development of their up-and-coming players, including his own children.

The 33-year-old halfback, who also played for Leeds and Castleford (on loan) during his five years in Super League after turning out for Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers and Canberra Raiders in the NRL, now operates in the Central Coast Division competition.

Based on the stretch of land alongside the Pacific Ocean between Sydney and Newcastle to the north, it’s part of the expansive New South Wales Rugby League system.

Having spent this year with Entrance Tigers, he has switched to Berkeley Vale Panthers as their marquee first-grade player and junior development mentor.

“With a wealth of experience and a passion for the game, Blake will be guiding our young players, helping them sharpen their skills and inspiring the next generation,” said the club.

Austin has previously coached junior sides at his first club Doonside Roos in the west of Sydney.

He made a flying start to his Warrington career, but in his first season 2019, missed out on the Challenge Cup final win over St Helens through an ankle injury.

He returned to help the Wolves reach the play-offs, as they did in each of his three seasons there, and qualifying through a grandparent, made Wayne Bennett’s Great Britain squad for the 2019 trip to New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, featuring twice.

Austin played 67 times for Warrington, scoring 33 tries, while his 40 appearances (with five tries) for Leeds included the 2023 Grand Final defeat by St Helens at Old Trafford.

His time in the UK ended with a five-game stint at Castleford.

Former Leigh fullback or halfback Matt Moylan is also reportedly weighing up a deal with Central Coast Division club Wyong Roos.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast