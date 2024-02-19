Why Wigan Warriors’ Harry Smith didn’t receive ban for Luke Hooley tackle as RFL gives explanation

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet will have been breathing a sigh of relief this evening with the Disciplinary Match Review Panel’s findings.

His halfback Harry Smith was handed a yellow card early on in the Super League Round One fixture with Castleford Tigers, with the video refereeing recommending a red card.

Though Smith has been slapped with a Grade B Dangerous Throw charge, no ban has been forthcoming with the RFL explaining why.

Of course, it means that the halfback will be available to play in the World Club Challenge after the dangerous throw/lift charge for which he was sin-binned at Castleford on Saturday was graded as B.

The grading was such because the unnatural actions of the tackled player significantly contributed to the outcome of the tackle.

Meanwhile, from the same game, Liam Watts faces a potential four to six match ban for Grade E Head Contact on Wigan’s Tyler Dupree.

