Huddersfield Giants star Luke Yates speaks out on ban as he questions consistency with Wigan Warriors pair

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS star Luke Yates has spoken out on the three-match ban he received over a fortnight ago.

Yates, who will lead Huddersfield as captain once more in 2024, received that ban in the aftermath of the Giants’ 20-14 friendly loss to Castleford Tigers.

The former Newcastle Knights loose-forward was slapped with a Grade D Dangerous Contact charge after upending a Castleford player.

However, Yates has called into question the consistency of the Disciplinary Match Review Panel, posting three separate videos on his Instagram profile.

The first shows Harry Smith’s tackle on Castleford’s Luke Hooley from the fixture on Friday night, the second is Adam Keighran’s tackle on Hull FC’s Liam Sutcliffe and the third is his own tackle that resulted in the three-match ban.

Smith and Keighran were both charged but neither were banned in the aftermath of the respective games, with Yates questioning why he was.

Yates posted on Instagram: “I’m not trying to speak for all players in the Super League, but consistency from the disciplinary panel would be very much appreciated.

“I am in no way saying the first two clips should receive punishment – the best Super League players need to be on the field throughout the season, and Harry (Smith) and Adam (Keighran) absolutely deserve to play in the World Club Challenge this weekend.

“I am simply asking for clarification on why I have received a fine and a 3 game ban for tackling a player who then lands on his back, and the first two clips didn’t receive a suspension.

“I wouldn’t usually speak up on situations like this, but being silent on this issue isn’t an option.”

