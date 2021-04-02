Widdop inspires Wolves to big victory over Leigh

Gareth Widdop played a starring role today as Warrington Wolves proved themselves far too strong for Leigh Centurions at St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium, winning 44-12 in an eight-try performance.

Three Warrington players – Tom Lineham, Toby King and Widdop – scored two tries each, while there were also tries for Jake Mamo and Ben Currie, with Stefan Ratchford adding six conversions.

Leigh tried hard, but struggled to cope with the class in the Wolves side, particularly from Widdop, who gave perhaps his best performance in a Warrington shirt, spearheading the Warrington attack mainly down the left hand side of the field.

After the game Widdop put his improved performance down to having experienced a full pre-season for the first time for several years.

The Centurions scored second-half tries from Adam Sidlow and Ryan Brierley and the positive thing for them was that they tried hard to the end, as exemplified by Brierley’s try on 78 minutes.

Wolves: T – Lineham (10, 69), King (23, 63), Mamo (25), Widdop (37, 74), Currie (53); G – Ratchford 6/8

Centurions: T – Sidlow (58), Brierley (78); G – Reynolds 2/2

Half-time: 22-0