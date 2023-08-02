Widnes Vikings announce new head coach following John Kear’s exit

WIDNES VIKINGS have announced their new head coach f0llowing the exit of former boss John Kear earlier in the season.

The Cheshire club has appointed Allan Coleman, who will take up the role following the end of the 2023 Championship season.

Coleman is currently head coach of Championship rivals, Swinton Lions, and joins the Vikings on a two-year deal, with a club option for a third year.

47-year-old Coleman from Leigh started his coaching career at Leigh Miners Rangers under 18s, then had a spell as coach of Leigh Centurions (as they were then) Reserves, before taking over as Head Coach of the Open Age side at Leigh Miners Rangers from 2012-2016. During that spell, Rangers won the Challenge Trophy 3 times, the Steve Prescott Trophy twice, League Leaders Shield, once they were National Conference League Grand Finalists twice, winning it once. Coleman was NCL Coach of the Year twice also during that period.

He then had a successful period as Head Coach of Tyldesley Rugby Union from 2017-2019 where his team completed a League and Cup double.

Coleman was then appointed as Assistant Coach at Swinton Lions from 2019-2021 before being promoted to Head Coach during the 2021 season. Although the Lions were relegated at the end of that season, Coleman oversaw their immediate return to the Championship the season after, as Grand Final winners.

Coleman commented: “I want to thank the Vikings for the opportunity to lead the team into the 2024 season and beyond. It was something I couldn’t turn down and I am extremely excited and looking forward to doing. Widnes is a club with a great history and there have been some fantastic coaches fortunate enough to lead the club and I feel now is the right time for myself and Widnes to go on a journey we can be proud of.”

The 47-year-old continued: “Looking from afar it has not quite worked the last few years for the Vikings and that’s something I feel confident I can change. It is going to take a lot of hard work, but that is something that I thrive on. Speaking with Chris Hamilton and listening to his vision for the club it was a no brainer. I want to be, and will be, the coach that changes the club’s fortunes and take them back to where they belong.”

Head of Operations Chris Hamilton said: “As a club, we were clear in what we wanted in the new coach. We want to change the performance on the field so that Widnes Vikings are not seen as underachievers. That, of course, is easier said than done, but we strongly feel that, in Allan, we have a coach that has the drive, ambition and desire, that myself, the board, the players and the fans all have to succeed.

“From the first time we met, what struck us was Allan’s motivation for wanting the job and what he feels he can achieve here. He has served a true rugby league apprenticeship with his various coaching positions and has seen life at most levels of the Community and Professional game. No doubt that has stood him in good stead previously, and we, as a club, also hope to benefit from that moving forward. We hope that everybody will get behind Allan to help us achieve our goals.

Hamilton added: “We are grateful to Steve Wild and Damian Ridpath at Swinton for them releasing Allan and wish them well in trying to stay in the Championship this season.”

“Finally, the Board and I want to thank Neil Belshaw for the sterling work he has done so far, since taking over as Interim Head Coach. The change in performances has been there for all to see and long may it continue. Neil is an important part of our coaching team moving forward, something that I have made him aware of since he took over. He will have our full support in the remaining games as we seek to secure a Play Off spot. We hope that the fans will continue to provide the same, excellent support to the team, starting on Saturday at Newcastle and thank them for their patience whilst this search for our new coach has been ongoing.”