Super League refereeing appointments revealed as Chris Kendall and Tom Grant take charge of important relegation battles

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a round it promises to be!

There is no Thursday night action, with the Sky Sports cameras looking over Warrington Wolves’ home game against Catalans Dragons on Friday night, with Liam Moore the man in the middle.

Elsewhere on Friday, Castleford Tigers host Huddersfield Giants at The Jungle with Tom Grant in charge whilst Aaron Moore takes the reins for Wigan Warriors’ clash against Hull KR.

On Sunday, Marcus Griffiths will officiate Leeds Rhinos’ Sky Sports clash against Leigh Leopards with Chris Kendall taking charge of Hull FC’s home fixture against Wakefield Trinity. Last but not least, Jack Smith will officiate Salford Red Devils’ game against St Helens.

Here is the list in full:

Wigan Warriors v Hull KR

04th August, KO: 20:00

M Com: R. Safi

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Sweet

Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths

Touch Judge 2: J. Vella

In Goal: D. Arnold

In Goal 2: M. Lynn

Time Keeper: P. Taberner

Castleford Tigers v Huddersfield Giants

04th August, KO: 20:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: B. Brocklehurst

Touch Judge 1: L. Rush

Touch Judge 2: R. Cox

In Goal: K. Moore

In Goal 2: S. Ellis

Time Keeper: S. Williams

Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons

04th August, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 1: J. Smith

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Touch Judge: L. Flavell

Time Keeper: A. Brown

Salford Red Devils v St Helens

06th August, KO: 15:00

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: P. Marklove

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

In Goal: G. Jones

In Goal 2: P. Brooke

Time Keeper: R. Safi

Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity

06th August, KO: 15:00

M Com: S. Williams

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: L. Bland

Touch Judge 1: A. Smith

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

In Goal: T. Gibbs

In Goal 2: J. Stearne

Time Keeper: T. Randerson

Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards

06th August, KO: 15:00

M Com: P. Hewitt

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: T. Grant

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 2: A. Moore

Video Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Touch Judge: J. Wood

Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite