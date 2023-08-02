Super League refereeing appointments revealed as Chris Kendall and Tom Grant take charge of important relegation battles

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a round it promises to be!
There is no Thursday night action, with the Sky Sports cameras looking over Warrington Wolves’ home game against Catalans Dragons on Friday night, with Liam Moore the man in the middle.
Elsewhere on Friday, Castleford Tigers host Huddersfield Giants at The Jungle with Tom Grant in charge whilst Aaron Moore takes the reins for Wigan Warriors’ clash against Hull KR.
On Sunday, Marcus Griffiths will officiate Leeds Rhinos’ Sky Sports clash against Leigh Leopards with Chris Kendall taking charge of Hull FC’s home fixture against Wakefield Trinity. Last but not least, Jack Smith will officiate Salford Red Devils’ game against St Helens.
Here is the list in full:
Wigan Warriors v Hull KR
04th August, KO: 20:00
M Com: R. Safi
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Sweet
Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths
Touch Judge 2: J. Vella
In Goal: D. Arnold
In Goal 2: M. Lynn
Time Keeper: P. Taberner
Castleford Tigers v Huddersfield Giants
04th August, KO: 20:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: B. Brocklehurst
Touch Judge 1: L. Rush
Touch Judge 2: R. Cox
In Goal: K. Moore
In Goal 2: S. Ellis
Time Keeper: S. Williams
Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons
04th August, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: R. Thompson
Touch Judge 1: J. Smith
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Touch Judge: L. Flavell
Time Keeper: A. Brown
Salford Red Devils v St Helens
06th August, KO: 15:00
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: P. Marklove
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
In Goal: G. Jones
In Goal 2: P. Brooke
Time Keeper: R. Safi
Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity
06th August, KO: 15:00
M Com: S. Williams
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: L. Bland
Touch Judge 1: A. Smith
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
In Goal: T. Gibbs
In Goal 2: J. Stearne
Time Keeper: T. Randerson
Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards
06th August, KO: 15:00
M Com: P. Hewitt
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: T. Grant
Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson
Touch Judge 2: A. Moore
Video Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Touch Judge: J. Wood
Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite