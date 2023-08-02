Australian journalist claims Leigh Leopards star Lachlan Lam is set for major contract deal

INFAMOUS Australian journalist The Mole has claimed that Leigh Leopards star Lachlan Lam is set for a major contract deal.

Lam has been the subject of NRL interest from the likes of the Canberra Raiders, but now The Mole believes that the Papua New Guinea international is set to sign a long-term deal with Leigh.

He tweeted: “NRL clubs want Lachie Lam – but he’s about to sign long-term with Leigh in Super League.”

If true, it would be a major boost for the Leopards, who are taking Super League by storm in their first season back in the top flight.

His father and head coach of Leigh, Adrian Lam, previously said this on the situation with Lachlan: “He is contracted for the rest of this year and then that is up for renewal. We have been down the path for about the last four weeks to finalise that but it won’t be too far away.

“He wants to play back in the NRL at some stage down the line and if any NRL club got him now he would improve them.

“I wouldn’t mind him being here for another year or two, let’s try and convince him before he returns to the NRL!”

Leigh are also heading for their first Challenge Cup Final in 52 years when they meet Hull KR at Wembley in almost a fortnight’s time.