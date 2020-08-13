Widnes Vikings youngster extends stay

Widnes Vikings have confirmed Jayden Hatton has signed a new deal.

The utility, the club’s young player of the year in 2019, has agreed a new one-year deal after nine tries in 14 appearances last year.

He follows the likes of Jack Owens and Logan Tomkins in signing deals with the club.

“It feels really good to once again commit to Widnes, I feel really comfortable here and enjoy playing here.

“The reason I committed to the Vikings was the fact that it’s my hometown club and that I want help get the club back into Super League where it belongs.

“My aim is to cement a place in the First Team for 2021. I’m confident in my own ability and know what I can do. I’ve showed what I can do in previous games and in my performances for the Reserves in 2020, so I hope to transfer this to the first team next season.”