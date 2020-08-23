Wigan Warriors attract big investor

A website that tracks major corporate investors is suggesting that Wigan Rugby League Club Limited, the company that operates Wigan Warriors, has attracted one of the wealthiest men in the country to take a stake in company.

Michael Thomas Danson is listed in the Sunday Times Rich List as the 128th wealthiest man in the United Kingdom.

He is the chief executive of GlobalData PLC, a data analytics and consulting company that was established in 1999, and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 2000.

Danson founded Datamonitor Plc, an online information company, in 1990. In 2000, Datamonitor completed its flotation on the London Stock Exchange and was sold for £502 million in 2007.

Danson has also owned the New Statesman magazine since 2009, and is credited with significantly reviving its fortunes after the magazine went through a period when its future looked uncertain.

The website opencorporates.com is listing Danson as one of the beneficial owners of Wigan Rugby League Club Limited, while not revealing how big a stake he has taken.

The main owners of the company are Chairman Ian Lenagan and members of his family.

There was no response from Wigan when League Express inquired about the advent of Danson as one of the company’s beneficial owners.

