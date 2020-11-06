Wigan clinch League Leaders’ Shield success as Hastings stars

Wigan Warriors clinched their fifth League Leaders’ Shield of the Super League era with a 19-6 win over Huddersfield.

Adrian Lam clinched his first silverware as Warriors boss as his side churned out a battling display against a game Huddersfield side who had stuck with the Warriors until the final quarter.

The sides were locked at six apiece after an hour after Sam Powell and Sam Wood had exchanged first-half scores.

Both teams engaged in an arm wrestle throughout the match, but reigning Man of Steel Jackson Hastings proved the matchwinner as he barged over from dummy-half before kicking through for Zak Hardaker to score minutes later.

Hardaker kicked a drop goal with four minutes remaining to secure the win.

Only St Helens have finished top more in the Super League era, and the Warriors will now get a week off before they take on the winners of Leeds and Catalans in the play-off semi-finals.