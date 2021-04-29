Wigan edge Hull FC to maintain their unbeaten start in a tense and fiery encounter

Wigan Warriors continued their unbeaten start to the season with a narrow two-point victory over Hull FC in a fiery encounter.

Zak Hardaker’s boot proved the difference during a game that was unfortunately overshadowed by a racial allegation from Andre Savelio and a first-half sinbin to Jake Connor.

Jackson Hastings opened the scoring within ten minutes following sustained pressure, with Hardaker nailing the conversion.

Connor’s cut-out ball to Adam Swift allowed him to finish in the corner & Marc Sneyd converted from the touchline, but Connor came into hot water shortly later for an incident on Hardaker that saw him set to the sinbin.

On 35 minutes, Sneyd knocked over a penalty to provide Hull with an 6-8 lead, but Liam Farrell broke through the line a minute before half-time to put them in control at the break with a 10-8 lead. back in Wigan’s favour.

Mahe Fonua broke the second-half deadlock as he climbed above all opposition to ground a crossfield kick. Sneyd missed the conversion, but compensated through a penalty later.

Jake Bibby scored the decisive score as he powered his way over in the corner, and Hardaker edged Wigan in front for the two points with a penalty.

Wigan: T – Hastings (10), Farrell (38), Bibby (59); G – Hardaker 2/4

Hull FC: T – Swift (17), Fonua (46); G – Sneyd 3/4; SB – Connor (32 – incident with Hardaker)

