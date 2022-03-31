Wigan coach Peet delighted with one-point win

Wigan Warriors won a thrilling game tonight at the DW Stadium, with two tries from Jai Field and a late field-goal from Harry Smith playing crucial roles in a 19-18 victory that puts Wigan at the top of the Super League table.

In a game that was nip and tuck all the way, Field scored a try in each half, both, with the opening try and the final touchdown, both showing his tremendous pace and evasive qualities.

But after a rocky start Hull came back into the game with a brilliant try on the left created by Gale, Connor and Griffin, with Gale kicking a conversion from the touchline to level the scores.

And Hull went in front just before the interval with a brilliant try by Danny Houghton from great work by Joe Lovodua.

Wigan pulled level in the second half with a try from Ethan Havard after good work by Oliver Partington.

But Hull went ahead again with more great work by Lovodua creating a try for Chris Satae, before Field broke on the left with some superb evasive play to touch down for Zak Hardaker’s conversion to level the scores at 18-18.

Both Smith and Gale failed with field-goal attempts near the end, before Smith landed one from 40 metres with just two minutes remaining.

Wigan coach Matty Peet (above) paid tribute to Harry Smith, who had replaced the suspended Thomas Leuluai.

“Harry did a great job, as did some of our senior players like Liam Farrell and John Bateman.

“The two teams were evenly matched and we were delighted to get the win.”

Wigan: 23 Jai Field, 3 Zak Hardaker, 13 John Bateman, 2 Jake Bibby, 5 Liam Marshall, 6 Cade Rust, 16 Harry Smith, 8 Brad Singleton, 9 Sam Powell, 20 Liam Byrne, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 14 Morgan Smithies; Subs: 1 Bevan French, 10 Patrick Mago, 17 Oliver Partington, 19 Ethan Havard

Tries: Field 2, Havard

Goals: Hardaker 3

Hull: 1 Jake Connor, 2 Adam Swift, 25 Mitieli Vulikijapani, 4 Josh Griffin, 5 Darnell McIntosh, 14 Joe Lovodua,7 Luke Gale, 8 Ligi Sao, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Tevita Satae, 11 Andre Savelio, 12 Manu Ma’u, 13 Jordan Lane; Subs: 17 Brad Fash, 20 Jack Brown, 21 Jordan Johnstone, 23 Connor Wynne.

Tries: Swift, Houghton, Satae

Goals: Gale 3

A full report, photos and comment on this game will feature in the next edition of League Express. Check out a subscription by going here.