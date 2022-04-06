Wigan extend Jai Field’s contract by two years

Wigan Warriors have signed their star fullback Jai Field on a new two-year contract with the club, with the option of a third year.

The new contract means that Field will stay at Wigan at least until the end of the 2024 season.

After what was a tough 2021 with injuries, this year has seen Field shine on the Super League stage and become a standout figure, sitting top of the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel leaderboard with 15 points from the opening seven rounds and also leading the Albert Goldthorpe Medal table with 13 points.

Field has scored nine tries so far, including a memorable hat-trick against Leeds Rhinos in Round 2, and he also tops the clean breaks (12) and metres (1,126) charts in Super League so far, having become the first player in the 2022 season to break through the 1,000 metres barrier.

On signing his new deal, Field said: “It was an easy decision. The boys, the club, the staff – everything is great and I’m really enjoying my time here.

“Rugby is a funny game. You can be at two ends of the spectrum really quickly. Last year we all know what happened, but it’s pleasing to have the start I’ve had so far.

“I had a great pre-season and got my body right and credit has to go to the staff. I’ve hit the ground running and it’s definitely pleasing to have started the season in that way.

“I just want to keep putting my best foot forward for the team first and foremost and keep getting results.”

Wigan Executive Director Kris Radlinski added: “It is clear for everybody to see just what an impact that he has had on Super League this season.

“After suffering a very serious injury at the start of 2021, Jai has worked so hard to recover. He is a player who puts you on the edge of your seat when he gets the ball. His highlight reel after seven rounds is incredible and that is reflected in the Man of Steel scoring chart.

“His contract extension is a major boost for the cClub and a major boost for Super League.”