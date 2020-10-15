Wigan game with Catalans cancelled as Covid strikes

Wigan’s Super League match against Catalans Dragons has been postponed after three further positive Covid-19 cases.

Three members of the club’s coaching staff have tested positive.

As a result training has been cancelled and the RFL’s multiple cases group have cancelled the game.

Wigan players tested positive for the virus last week, which has resulted in the spread being classed as an outbreak.

That’s why the game has been postponed; the RFL’s rules state games can be postponed if there are seven or more Covid related stand downs, however, all of Wigan’s cases are confirmed, and not a result of track and trace.

Wigan players are due to be tested again today.