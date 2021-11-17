Wigan Grand Final winner Stephen Holgate dies aged 49

Former Wigan Warriors forward Stephen Holgate has died aged 49, his first club Workington Town have announced.

Holgate was part of Wigan’s Grand Final-winning team in 1998, starting at second-row in their victory over Leeds Rhinos at Old Trafford.

He began his career at Workington before moving to Wigan and also went on to play for Hull and Halifax.

Holgate was also capped once by England in 1995, and played at representative level for Cumbria.

Workington said on social media: “It’s with great sadness that we learn of the passing of ex-player Stephen Holgate.

“An extraordinarily talented player who we are privileged to say graced Derwent Park. Rest in Peace marra.”

It’s with great sadness that we learn of the passing of ex player Stephen Holgate. An extraordinarily talented player who we are privileged to say graced Derwent Park.

Rest in Peace marra. 🔵⚪️ — Workington Town (@WorkingtonTown) November 17, 2021

Wigan Warriors are deeply saddened to hear of the news that Stephen Holgate has died, aged 49. Holgate played 22 games for Wigan in 1998, including the Super League Grand Final. We send our deepest condolences to Stephen’s family and friends at this awful time. pic.twitter.com/7VUB0Jq5cB — Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) November 17, 2021