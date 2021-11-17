Sheffield Eagles sign former Super League star from York City Knights

Sheffield Eagles have announced the signing of Ben Jones-Bishop from York City Knights on a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old enjoyed twelve years in Super League, starting out at Leeds Rhinos before moving to Salford Red Devils and Wakefield Trinity.

Jones-Bishop joined York last season and helped them to the 1895 Cup final, but has now switched to Championship rivals Sheffield.

The outside back, who plays internationally for Jamaica, said: “It’s an exciting year as we move to the OLP and I am looking forward to working with the boys and the coaching staff.”

Eagles boss Aston added of the two-time Grand Final winner: “Ben is a fantastic player, it goes without saying.

“His CV speaks for itself, he is a champion in everything he does and is a brilliant acquisition.”