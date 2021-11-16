Scotland World Cup hopeful commits to Whitehaven

Whitehaven have announced the retention of Scottish forward Guy Graham on a one-year deal.

The 23-year-old switched codes to join Haven in 2020 from Newcastle Falcons and impressed last season in helping the Cumbrian side to a play-off spot in the Championship.

Graham also earned a place in the Scotland squad for their end-of-season match against Jamaica in the process, though didn’t get to make his debut on that occasion.

Whitehaven head coach Jonty Gorley said: “When you look at what Guy has done last season – he was a regular starter, a confident uncompromising front rower, and eventually got in the Scotland squad – it wasn’t a bad outcome for only playing a handful of rugby league games.

“Once Guy gets a rugby league pre-season into him I think he will come on leaps and bounds, he will be a valued member of my squad and I’m more than happy he’s chosen to stay with us.”