Two Wigan players test positive for Covid-19

Two Wigan Warriors players have tested positive for Covid-19.

The pair, who have not been named, are the latest two players across the competition to return positive cases.

One of the Warriors duo played in the Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Leeds but the RFL’s track and trace hasn’t identified any players who need to self-isolate as a result.

Wigan have cancelled training today (Tuesday) as a precautionary measure as they await further test results from club testing on Monday.

As it stands, their game with Warrington on Friday will go ahead.

Games are only set to be called off if seven or more players are unavailable due to Covid-19-related matters. The club with the cases has the right to postpone the game.